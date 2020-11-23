Archive photo of the roadworks on the motorway to Sa Cabana in Marratxi

Archive photo of the roadworks on the motorway to Sa Cabana in Marratxi.

23-11-2020J. MIGUEL GIMENEZ

Alternative closure of roads to Camí de Son Llarg (Ma- 1022) daily until Friday, November 27 from 07.00 to 18.00, and from km 0 to km 2.1 (both ways) for gardening tasks.

Also section of the road on the right on the Palma - sa Pobla motorway (Ma- 13) from Thursday, November 12 until Wednesday, November 25 and from km 4.7 to km 6.5 (Inca direction) for access works to the Marratxí estate.

