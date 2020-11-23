Alternative closure of roads to Camí de Son Llarg (Ma- 1022) daily until Friday, November 27 from 07.00 to 18.00, and from km 0 to km 2.1 (both ways) for gardening tasks.

⚠️‼️ TALLS ALTERNS DE CARRIL al camí de Son Llarg (Ma- 1022) cadia dia fins el 27/11 des de les 7h fins a les 18h, i del km 0 al km 2,1 (ambdós sentits) per tasques de jardineria.



Also section of the road on the right on the Palma - sa Pobla motorway (Ma- 13) from Thursday, November 12 until Wednesday, November 25 and from km 4.7 to km 6.5 (Inca direction) for access works to the Marratxí estate.