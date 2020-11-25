Residents of Lloseta are reeling after a 35-year-old neighbour was arrested for the alleged rape of a 19-year-old local girl and they’re also furious that the suspect has been released on bail.

The victim told Police that she had dinner with a friend at a bar in Avenida del Cocó on Friday night and had spoken to some acquaintances, including the suspect.

When they left the bar they were stopped by Police and fined for breaking the midnight curfew. The victim’s friend went home and one of the men offered to walk her home. He was wearing a motorbike helmet and when she refused to kiss him he allegedly head butted her and raped her.

She went to the Guardia Civil with her Mum the next morning to report the incident and underwent a gynaecological examination at Inca Hospital.

The suspect was arrested and spent Saturday and Sunday in jail before appearing in court on Monday. He denies the charges.

News of the alleged assault and subsequent arrest spread like wildfire through Lloseta and local residents are in shock.

"We are very affected because it happened in the middle of the street," said one neighbour.