26,500 elderly people, vulnerable groups and health professionals will be first to receive the coronavirus vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health.

4,500 residents and 4,000 employees at 56 homes for the elderly and disabled and 18,000 medical staff in the Balearic Islands will be immunised in the first quarter of the year.

18 population groups have been identified based on four risk criteria; mortality, exposure to the virus, socioeconomic impact and transmission.

Between March and June more vaccine shots are expected to be available so more people will be immunised and by summer all priority groups should be covered.

The Balearic Government has told the Ministry of Health and Autonomous Communities it’s willing to coordinate the vaccination process.

The Health Department says the vaccination campaign will be clarified in the coming weeks and once the doses are authorised and made available a Vaccine Report and Vaccination Register will be discussed in the Public Health Commission and agreed in the Plenary session of the Inter-territorial Council.

The Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy has been designed by Bioethics experts and Scientific Societies along with several Autonomous Communities, including the Balearic Islands, Andalusia, the Canary Islands, Catalonia, Valencia, Galicia, Madrid, Murcia and the Basque Country.

Antigen tests

18 International travellers were given antigen tests at Son Sant Joan Airport in Palma on Monday because they failed to provide a negative PCR test result on arrival, according to data provided by Sanidad Exterior.