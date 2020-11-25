Aemet is forecasting a fall in temperature and unsettled conditions for the end of the week.

The met agency's delegate in the Balearics, María José Guerrero, said on Wednesday that a stable anticyclone will give way to the effects of an Atlantic storm. Warm and humid wind from the east and southeast and a marked instability at high levels in the atmosphere will lead to cloudy skies and rain by Friday. The situation will intensify during the day and provoke heavy rain and storms by the evening.

On Saturday, the rain is forecast to continue for much of the day. By Sunday, any rain will be light.

In terms of temperatures, highs of 20C will fall to 16C or 17C.