The State Meteorological Agency, Aemet has issued an orange alert for heavy rain and a yellow alert for thunderstorms in the north and northeast of Mallorca on Friday, particularly around Artà and Capdepera.

As much as 40 litres of rain per square meter is expected to fall in an hour in some places.

Palma is forecast to be wet and windy all day with a high of 19º degrees and an overnight low of 12º.

There’s more rain coming on Saturday and the low yellow alert will remain in place throughout Mallorca, with a high of 18º and a low of 11º in Palma. Winds from the southeast will gradually move northeast as the day progresses.

Sunday will be overcast with scattered showers and it will be a couple of degrees colder during the day but little or no change overnight with temperatures hovering around 10-11º.