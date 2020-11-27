We can now reveal that a German resident was the mastermind of an annoymous poster campaign with the help of more than 200 people he recruited through social media. On Friday morning, banners and posters appeared across Palma. Some bore the name of a group, 'Movimiento Ayudanos' (help us). Others referred to groups needing help - families, the self-employed, the elderly, those without resources or financial help.

The banners and posters were in various locations - Paseo Mallorca, Calle Oms, Calle Sant Miquel, Calle Jacint Verdageur and by the Via Cintura.