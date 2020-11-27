The number of new positive cases in the Balearics on Friday is 200, an increase of 44 from Thursday. The positive test rate has gone above five per cent again - it is 5.83% based on 3,432 tests. Mallorca has 180 new cases and Ibiza and Minorca both have ten.

There are five fewer patients on hospital wards in Mallorca - down to 173 - and also five fewer in Ibiza (28). In Minorca the number remains seven. In intensive care units, there are still 39 patients in Mallorca and four in Ibiza, while in Ibiza there is one fewer (seven).

A total of 262 more people have recovered, 38 of whom had been in hospital. The health ministry reports no more deaths - the total is 405.