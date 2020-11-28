While the Botel continues to generate its controversy, there is also the ongoing matter of the planned expansion of the dry dock at Alcudiamar.

The Balearic Environment Commission has issued an “unfavourable” report which opposes the additional 12,000 square metres, pointing to the negative impact on little Neptune sea grass and posidonia.

Linked to this is a video released by GOB, Salvem el Moll and Mallorca Blue which highlights the loss of water quality in the port area. This maintains that in the 1970s the water was “blue and crystal clear”. It is now murky, and this is attributed to the destruction of posidonia, the action of boat propellers and to the construction of the marina.