Mallorca is still on yellow alert after a night of torrential rain and thunderstorms.
According to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet, Campos had the most rain with 41 litres per m2 followed by Muro with 37 litres per m2, Santanyí with 37 litres per m2, Lluc with 34 litres per m2, Calvià with 32 litres per m2, St Elm with 30 litres per m2, Puerto Soller with 29 litres per m2, Artà with 29 litres per m2 and Palma had 27 litres per m2.
Aemet has tweeted the rainfall figures and some spectacular video of the storms:
Precipitaciones (l/m2) últimas 12 horas en #Mallorca
Campos 41— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) November 28, 2020
Muro 37
Santanyí 37
Lluc 34
Calvià 32
St Elm 30
P. Sóller 29
Artà 29
P. Pollença 27
P. Palma 25
C St Pere 21
Porreres 20
radar: https://t.co/5OLpylyOnF
Más Datos: https://t.co/jatmxFwobJ pic.twitter.com/DcThksS5oB
Radar #Baleares:https://t.co/AVG2C7zvIm pic.twitter.com/5sexjvq2LI— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) November 27, 2020
The unstable weather will continue throughout Saturday with strong thunderstorms in some places.
Several people have tweeted amazing photos of the storms from all over Mallorca, here’s some of them:
Noche de tormentas. Imágenes desde Inca. pic.twitter.com/1PAAuBj5V2— francisco seguí (@franciscosegui2) November 27, 2020
Son Ferriol⛈ @Meteodemallorca @DuncanWingen @MeteoBalears @MeteoSon @MiquelSalamanca pic.twitter.com/5jy1Ke4AbW— Àngel Muñoz (@angeleeri09_) November 27, 2020
desde Manacor@rbmeteonews @Meteodemallorca @MiquelSalamanca @DaniCapo_Meteo @TempsIB3 pic.twitter.com/MghoJf8F2k— xisco_funk (@xiscofunk) November 28, 2020
Badia de Pollença i Badia d'Alcudia des de Albercutx 27nov20.#Lightning#Rayos#Llamps@rbmeteonews @MeteoIB3 @TempsIB3 @Meteodemallorca @AEMET_Baleares @MetIllesBalears @MeteoBarrufet @DuncanWingen @mdmallorca @MiquelSalamanca @RAM_meteo @DaniCapo_Meteo @ElTiempoes pic.twitter.com/TvnT7xAdwP— Pep Alcudi (@PepAlcudi) November 28, 2020
L'espera ha valgut la pena ⛈️— Daniel Capó (@DaniCapo_Meteo) November 27, 2020
📸 Palma, bosc de Bellver. pic.twitter.com/CwgoEPUObm
