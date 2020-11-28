Children’s playgrounds in Palma and Marratxí have reopened for the first time since last September.

Municipal Park Maintenance Brigade teams started removing the seals and cleaning 173 children's areas at 08:00 on Saturday, but Palma City Council has asked the public to be patient because it may take a while to get them all up and running.

Every day the Brigade will disinfect around 1,500 swings, slides and rest areas in children's play areas at more than 300 green areas and parks in Palma.

Signs are being put up in the playgrounds to remind people of the security measures that must be applied in these spaces.

Marratxí



Marratxí City Council says at least 20 of its playgrounds will be open from 07:00 to 21:00 and all children's spaces will be disinfected daily by a specialist company.

Face masks will be mandatory for children over six years old, social distancing must be respected and children’s hands should be washed frequently.

Playgrounds are open from Saturday in Pòrtol, sa Cabaneta, Es Figueral, Cas Capità, Es Pont d'Inca, sa Cabana, Nova Cabana, Cas Miot, Sant Marçal, Son Ramonell, Sa Vinya de Son Verí, Es Caülls, Es Pla de na Tesa, Can Sionet, Son Ametller, Can Carbonell, Can Garriga and Son David Nou.

There’s a complete list of the parks that are open at https://viu.marratxi.es/