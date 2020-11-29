Palma, Mallorca.

Palma, Mallorca.

28-11-2020Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Palma is 18 degrees today with a mixture of sunshine and showers, a light northeasterly wind and a low of 11.

It’s overcast and windy in Calvia with intermittent rain, a sliver of sunshine here and there, a daytime high of 19 and an overnight temperature of 12 degrees.

Santanyi is 18 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with scattered showers, a northeasterly breeze, some sunny spells and a low of 10.

It’s 17, wet and windy in Alcudia with an overnight low of 13 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam further down the coast in Son Serra de Marina.

Banyalbufar is 16 degrees with morning showers, occasional sunshine, a light northeasterly wind and a low of 14.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.