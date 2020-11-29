Palma is 18 degrees today with a mixture of sunshine and showers, a light northeasterly wind and a low of 11.

It’s overcast and windy in Calvia with intermittent rain, a sliver of sunshine here and there, a daytime high of 19 and an overnight temperature of 12 degrees.

Santanyi is 18 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with scattered showers, a northeasterly breeze, some sunny spells and a low of 10.

It’s 17, wet and windy in Alcudia with an overnight low of 13 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam further down the coast in Son Serra de Marina.

Banyalbufar is 16 degrees with morning showers, occasional sunshine, a light northeasterly wind and a low of 14.