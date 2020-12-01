Es Trenc

Es Trenc is a beach located in a Natural Park, next to the small coastal town of Ses Covetes, municipality of Campos.

Being a well-preserved dune-beach area of Mallorca and one of the busiest virgin beaches during the summer, it is one of the most famous; and possibly the most emblematic.

Its crystal clear waters, its bright white sand and its atmosphere have made it one of the top best beaches in Balearic Islands, as seen in this photo by the Balearic Government.

