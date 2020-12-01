The Guardia Civil is searching the area

01-12-2020

Officers from the Judicial Police of the Guardia Civil are looking for the body of a man who may have been killed on a finca near Biniagual, in the municipality of Binissalem.

The 48-year-old man in question has not been seen since last August. He lived with Juan Torres, a common criminal from Ibiza already involved in other disappearances and who has been arrested this Tuesday.

Officers are tracking the finca with trained dogs, both inside and outside.

