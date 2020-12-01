Officers from the Judicial Police of the Guardia Civil are looking for the body of a man who may have been killed on a finca near Biniagual, in the municipality of Binissalem.

The 48-year-old man in question has not been seen since last August. He lived with Juan Torres, a common criminal from Ibiza already involved in other disappearances and who has been arrested this Tuesday.

Officers are tracking the finca with trained dogs, both inside and outside.

More to follow.