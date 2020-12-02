Today be advised of the following road works.

The left lane on the Crtra. of Inca (Ma- 13) today from 07.30 to 18.30, and from km 34.6 (ascending direction), will be closed for safety barrier repair work.

Also the right lane on the Crtra. d'Inca (Ma- 13) today from 07.30 to 18.30, and from km 31 (direction Palma), will be closed for maintenance work.

Alternate traffic on the Crtra. from the Sierra de Tramuntana (Ma-10) every day from 3/12 to 11/12 and from 07.00 to 22.00 for maintenance work. Affected sections:

· km 29,9 al km 30,3

· km 37 al km 37,4