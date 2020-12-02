Roadworks on the motorway in this archive photo

Roadworks on the motorway in this archive photo.

02-12-2020T. AYUGA

Today be advised of the following road works.

Roadworks map on Mallorca

The left lane on the Crtra. of Inca (Ma- 13) today from 07.30 to 18.30, and from km 34.6 (ascending direction), will be closed for safety barrier repair work.

Also the right lane on the Crtra. d'Inca (Ma- 13) today from 07.30 to 18.30, and from km 31 (direction Palma), will be closed for maintenance work.

Alternate traffic on the Crtra. from the Sierra de Tramuntana (Ma-10) every day from 3/12 to 11/12 and from 07.00 to 22.00 for maintenance work. Affected sections:

· km 29,9 al km 30,3

· km 37 al km 37,4

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.