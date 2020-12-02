Drone, Mallorca.

02-12-2020Ultima Hora

Drones are to be used to make sure people are abiding by the coronavirus restrictions for parties and gatherings during the holidays.

Officials will also be tracking social media to check for party invites in the Balearic Islands, according to Minister of Public Administrations, Isabel Castro.

Sanctions for illegal parties were introduced in July with heavy fines imposed on those who break the rules. Since then 966 joint operations have been carried out and 725 reports have been made.

"Obviously we can't supply a policeman for every person, we have to rely on individuals being responsible," she said and warned that Administrations are adopting a zero-tolerance attitude with those who don’t comply with the regulations.

Castro met with Government Delegate, Aina Calvo; and Felib President Toni Salas to hammer out the agreement on inspection operations.

