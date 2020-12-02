Testing in Palma, Mallorca

More tests and a higher test rate.

The regional health ministry's report for Wednesday indicates 207 new positive cases and a test rate of 5.68% from 3,644 tests. The rate has therefore risen by comparison with Tuesday, when it was 3.81% from 3,018 tests. On Tuesday, 115 new positive cases were reported.

In the hospitals, the numbers of patients on wards and in intensive care units are down for the second consecutive day. There are 194 patients on wards in the Balearics - eleven fewer - and 45 in ICUs, three fewer.

A total of 245 people have recovered, eighteen of whom were in hospital.

The ministry has confirmed two more deaths. The total is 414.

