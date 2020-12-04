The Balearic nightlife employer, Abone has reported 25 places in Mallorca for not complying with the coronavirus safety regulations.

Abone President, Jesús Sánchez says Government Health Security Technicians told him about the infractions.

"They told us that loud music was being played which forced diners who were not wearing masks to raise their voices, which is considered risky activity," said Sánchez.

Abone investigated the allegations and reported its findings to the Ministry of Tourism & Labour and asked the Government to publish an explanatory note "to avoid confusion in the interpretation of the regulations."

Abone has denounced more than 60 premises for not complying with regulations since the pandemic began and informed the Ministry about illegal parties in private homes which were advertised on social media websites.

Closures

Nightlife venues and ‘tardeos’ have been banned from opening since March 14 and will remain closed throughout the Christmas and New Year, prompting fears that people will throw parties in their homes during the holidays.