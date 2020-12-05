The Intensive Care Units at Son Espases Hospital are being expanded to make room for patients that don’t have coronavirus.

The renovation is costing around 1,125,00 euros and the work will take place in the Post-anaesthetic Recovery Unit, the Surgical Medical Day Hospital and the Waiting Areas in the major surgery section of the Hospital. 34 new beds will be added to accommodate critical patients making 102 beds altogether.

The hospital is also buying a range of new equipment, including cardiorespiratory arrest centres, multifunction monitors, medical grade computer monitoring centres and 20 extra respirators.

There’s been a significant increase in Covid-19 infections in Sóller, Pont d'Inca and Andratx in the last week and the incidence is now 229 to 235.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days

A new 22:00 curfew is being enforced from Saturday December 5 in sa Pobla after a big rise in infections. The town won’t go into lockdown but customers won’t be allowed to eat or drink inside bars and restaurants and residents have been advised not to leave home unless it's absolutely necessary and mass screenings will begin on Sunday.

Coronavirus cases have gone up at 30 health centres in the Balearic Islands and gone down at 27, but although infections have risen in Mallorca they continue to decline in the Balearic Islands as a whole.

Outbreaks

Up to 400 outbreaks with three or more related cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the Balearic Islands, 122 of them originated in families and there were 25 new outbreaks in the last week.

The Ministry of Health confirmed two more fatalities and 223 new coronavirus infections in the Islands on Friday.

More than 900 residents of the Balearics requested appointments for PCR tests ahead of the Constitution Day holiday weekend in Spain.

To make an appointment for a PCR test between now and Tuesday, December 8 call 900 100 971.