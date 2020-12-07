Palma City Council has launched a campaign to support small business in the run-up to Christmas.

The Council’s promotional video highlights the joy of shopping in small local shops compared to the cold impersonal experience of shopping online.

Public transport is also being improved from December 7-27 to make sure Christmas shoppers can reach the centre.

There will be extra buses on route 23 from Arenal-Plaza de España; route 24 from Nou Llevant and Cas Capiscol, route 12 from Nou Llevant-Sa Garriga and route 10 from Sindicat-Son Castelló.

"The bus service is being reinforced to encourage Christmas shoppers to buy from local traders," according to a Council statement.

As part of the ‘Move with Small Business’ campaign, Palma City Council has also given 5,500 vouchers to Pimeco and Afedeco to cover a roundtrip on any EMT bus route and another 5,500 vouchers have been given to Municipal Car Parks.