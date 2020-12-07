Spain hopes to welcome back tourists with no restrictions by March, the top-selling British tabloid The Sun said.

All arriving tourists must have a negative coronavirus test taken 72 hours before travelling to be allowed to enter Spain with many complaining they cost more than their holiday.

However, Spain authorities hope that these restrictions will no longer be necessary by spring 2021, especially for the Balearic Islands.

Balearic tourism minister Iago Negueruela, said that safe tourism should start from "from the end of March," adding: "First of all, however, there is the task of positioning, selling and explaining to the world that the islands are a safe destination."