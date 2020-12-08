The Mallorcan businessman Bartolomé Cursach has put his mansion in Son Dureta up for sale for 4.5 million euros.

According to the advert the 1,050 metre villa sits in a 1,537 metre plot and has 9 rooms, gardens, a large garage, a tennis court and stunning panoramic views of Palma.

Cursach has recently put Tito’s nightclub on the market for 16.5 million euros and Asadito for 6.5 million euros and is reportedly open to offers for the Megapark in Playa de Palma, but this is the first private property to be put up for sale.

The Mallorcan businessman is facing a raft of charges, including bribery and coercion, throwing parties for Police Officers at Tito’s and supplying them with prostitutes, drugs and alcohol.