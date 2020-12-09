Es Baluard sculpture, Palma.

Es Baluard sculpture, Palma.

08-12-2020Wendy Wighton Urquhart

It’s 13 degrees, cold and cloudy in Palma with morning showers, a moderate northerly wind and a low of 8 degrees.

Calvia is mostly overcast with winds gusting up to 30 kilometres an hour, intermittent rain and the daytime high of 13 will fall to 8 degrees after dark.

It’s a beautiful, crisp, sunny day in Santanyi with a high of 14, a low of 7 and moderate winds.

Alcudia is 14 degrees, overcast and very blustery with occasional sunshine and showers and a low of 9.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Cala Ratjada.

It’s dull and raining in Deya with very strong winds throughout the day, a high of 11 degrees and an overnight low of 8.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.