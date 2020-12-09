It’s 13 degrees, cold and cloudy in Palma with morning showers, a moderate northerly wind and a low of 8 degrees.

Calvia is mostly overcast with winds gusting up to 30 kilometres an hour, intermittent rain and the daytime high of 13 will fall to 8 degrees after dark.

It’s a beautiful, crisp, sunny day in Santanyi with a high of 14, a low of 7 and moderate winds.

Alcudia is 14 degrees, overcast and very blustery with occasional sunshine and showers and a low of 9.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Cala Ratjada.

It’s dull and raining in Deya with very strong winds throughout the day, a high of 11 degrees and an overnight low of 8.