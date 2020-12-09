The DO Binissalem started with 3 cellars and 80 hectares and now there are 13 wineries, 110 vine growers and 600 hectares of vineyards.
Cellar Sebastià Pastor
M.ª Antònia and Sebastià Pastor
Santa Maria
"4 generations by your side, since 1937"
Christmas wines
Hope Christmas
Binissalem
"30 years defending our wine heritage!"
Bodegas José L. Ferrer
Oscar Roses
Binissalem
"For many more years, looking for the highest quality!"
Celler Jaume de Puntiró
Pere Calafat
Santa Maria
"Passion for the island of Mallorca"
Vineyards and Wines Ca sa Padrina
Guillem and Andreu Suñer
Sencelles
"For many more years of commitment and traditions!"
Celler Can Ramis
Pere Llabrés
Sencelles
"For many more years to come!"
Vinya Taujana
Sebastià Crespí
Santa Eugènia
"With effort and unity, 30 years of Denomination are taking place!"
Biniagual
Isaías Curiel, José Miguel Seguí and Mattieu Pichenot
Binissalem
“How time passes! 30 years and in Finca Biniagual we continue with the illusion of the first day"
Bodega Santa Catarina Wines of Mallorca
Andreu Negre
Sencelles
"Towards the future"
Microceller Soca-rel
Pep Rodriguez
Tip
"Let's start the path looking to the future with quality and uniqueness!"
Antonio Nadal Ros Wineries & Vineyards
Germán Albertí
Binissalem
"With the DO from day one!"
Can Verdura Viticultors
Take Llabrés
Binissalem
"Sensation catalyst"
Ramanyà
Antoni Ramis
Santa Maria
"For at least another thirty years full of excitement"