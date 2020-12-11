Tributes are pouring in for theatre, film and tv legend, Dame Barbara Windsor who has died aged 83.

The veteran actress first found fame in the Carry On comedy film series and starred in numerous other productions before joining the cast of EastEnders as Peggy Mitchell, landlady of the Queen Vic.

She was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014, went public with her illness in 2018 and spent many years campaigning to raise awareness about the disease.

Her husband Scott Mitchell said she died peacefully on Thursday night at a London Care Home.