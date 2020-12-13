The Ministry of Health confirmed 317 new coronavirus cases in the Balearic Islands in the last 24 hours on Sunday, the highest daily number in the last month, taking the positivity rate close to 8%

208 patients are hospitalised, 51 are in Intensive Care and 2 patients have been discharged.

There were no Covid-19 deaths on Sunday and the number of fatalities remains static at 430.

Care Homes

97 residents and 59 Healthcare Professionals at Nursing Homes in the Balearic Islands have contracted coronavirus and 63 residents have been admitted to hospital.