Twelve hotels are taking advantage of the Urgent Measures Decree for Economic Reactivation which was approved to try to combat the economic effects of confinement and allows them to expand their premises by up to 15 percent, provided they don’t increase the number of beds.

The renovation work will involve a global investment of 7.5 million euros and 2.68 million euros will be spent on basic reforms at the Condesa hotel in Alcúdia, according to Economic Model Minister Iago Negueruela.

Other projects include the renovation of an annexe building for Sin Burgues Agrotourism; reform, expansion and legalisation of the Spyder Restaurant and the partial reform and expansion of the Amena Mar hotel and apartments, in Sant Llorenç.

Other Projects

Some of the money has been earmarked for reform, expansion and change of category for the Marena Beach hotel in Palma; the modernisation of Es Palmer Hotel in Campos, Son Doblons in Santa Margalida, Can Furiós in Selva, Hotel s’Olivaret in Alaró; the reform and construction of a swimming pool at the Cas Xorc farmhouse in Soller and the modernisation and improvement of the Bonsol Resort in Calvia.