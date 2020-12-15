More than 55 people are controlling capacity at the two branches of El Corte Inglés in Palma to make sure the new 30% limit is not exceeded.

Up until now 30 people were controlling capacity, but the store decided to reinforce security after the new restrictions were announced on Monday.

There will be more than 40 controllers on floors and at entrances of El Corte Inglés in the Avenidas where the maximum capacity is 3,000 and 15 controllers at El Corte Inglés in Avenida Jaime III where the maximum capacity is 1,250.

Both stores in Palma have hydro-alcoholic gel available for customers, and a disinfection process is also carried out.

The capacity controllers will be on duty at all entrances and elevators and every 800 m2 on each floor of the stores.

El Corte Inglés shops also have permanent air renewal and workers’ temperatures are checked every day.