Inca hospital is suffering the most pressure due to the significant increase in coronavirus cases in the last two weeks.

The Minister of Public Health, Patricia Gómez, confirmed yesterday that the hospital can not admit any more Covid patients and is having to divert new patients to Son Espases.

All of Inca hospital’s Covid beds are occupied as Intensive Care is at bursting point, although, according to the minister, the situation “has improved a little in the last two or three days.”

Gómez explained that the hospital has opened more care units for patients with coronavirus, and “there is still further capacity to grow.”

A few weeks ago, Son Espases expand its ICU areas for non-COVID patients.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that Son Espases is having to cope with the highest rates of Covid as levels increase in Palma with the Balearics having reported the highest cumulative incidence in Spain for the first time since the pandemic broke out.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 983 new coronavirus infections in the Balearics since last Friday, 100 of them diagnosed the day before, making a total of 27,871 since the pandemic began.3,220 cases have been diagnosed in the last 14 days and 1,743 in the last week and the cumulative incidence per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks is 280.13 cases. At the end of August, at the peak of the second wave, the Basque Country was above the Balearics.

2,440 people have been diagnosed with the onset of symptoms in the last 14 days and 953 in the last week.

261 people are hospitalised and 56 are in Intensive Care Units.

46 people were admitted to hospital in the past seven days, 26 in the past 24 hours and seven were admitted to ICU. One patient has been discharged.

Majorca now has the highest incidence rate in the Balearics with 366 infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

21,189 PCR tests and 7,924 antigen tests were carried out in the Balearic Islands between December 4 and December 10, with a positivity rate of 6.91 percent.

3,098 PCR tests and 477 antigen tests were carried out in the Balearic Islands on Friday December 11, with a positivity rate of 10.01%.

A total of 427 people have died from coronavirus in the Balearic Islands since the start of the pandemic, one in the last week.