It’s a cloudy Friday in Palma with a southeasterly wind and a high of 20 degrees dropping to 9 overnight.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Can Pastilla
Estellencs is overcast with scattered showers, light winds, a daytime high of 18 and an overnight low of 11 degrees.
Be prepared for rain in Santanyi, there’s black clouds gathering and it’s 19 degrees with an easterly breeze and a low of 10.
It’s 20 degrees and dull in Santa Margalida with a southeasterly wind and a low of 11.
Escorca is overcast and windy with a high of 17 degrees falling to 7 after dark.
Currently there are no comments.