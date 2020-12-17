Deya, Mallorca.

Deya, Mallorca. archive photo.

17-12-2020

It’s a cloudy Friday in Palma with a southeasterly wind and a high of 20 degrees dropping to 9 overnight.

Estellencs is overcast with scattered showers, light winds, a daytime high of 18 and an overnight low of 11 degrees.

Be prepared for rain in Santanyi, there’s black clouds gathering and it’s 19 degrees with an easterly breeze and a low of 10.

It’s 20 degrees and dull in Santa Margalida with a southeasterly wind and a low of 11.

Escorca is overcast and windy with a high of 17 degrees falling to 7 after dark.

