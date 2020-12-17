A major "garage" sale has been taking place this week at the iconic Hotel Formentor with all money raised going to charity.

Beds, fittings and much more at the hotel where Winston Churchill once stayed, have all been sold. Just this week it was announced that the Formentor had been sold to an invement fund and the Four Seasons group in which Microsoft boss Bill Gates is a major shareholder.

Plans have been approved for a major up-grade to the hotel costing in excess of 20 million euros but staff, who are on furlough at the moment, say that they fear for their jobs.