The Balearic President, Francina Armengol, said yesterday that with vaccine availability being anticipated, “hugs and kisses can wait a month; otherwise they might be the last”.

Armengol stressed the importance of maintaining precautions and keeping contacts to a minimum over the Christmas holidays.

“Christmas is a spirit of solidarity, giving the best to those we love.

“We will shortly be able to start vaccinating the elderly.

“Let’s make one last effort and protect them.”

With regard to a tightening of restrictions, the president observed that “we have known for a long time that it will not be a matter of celebrating Christmas but of saving lives”.

She feared that the cumulative incidence will reach 500.

Two weeks ago in Mallorca it was 220. It is now 382.

“I want to ask for responsibility and caution. The situation is one of maximum risk.” The president added that “we are all aware that when there are fiestas, there are increases”.

The consequences of the Constitution holiday are now being seen.

Her warning was echoed by the Health and Consumer Affairs Minister Patricia Gómez, who called for caution at Christmas and advised people to “limit travel from the islands to the mainland as much as possible.”

Gomez called for responsibility and accountability in light of the recent increase in cases.

“It’s not about celebrating Christmas it’s about staying alive,” she said.

For the time being, trips to the Balearics are allowed, but from this Sunday, December 20, a negative PCR test is mandatory on arrival.

Residents will be able to have a PCR test for free.

“Perimeter lockdowns are in place in every autonomous community except the Canary Islands and the Balearics, so if their reason for travel is justified, and being a resident is justified cause, they can come,” said Gomez.

She also pointed out that the effect of the Constitution Day holiday weekend on contagion has not yet been assessed.

“We probably already have related cases and in the coming days we will certainly see an increase,” she said.

“If we want to protect others, we must accept that this Christmas should be the same as any other day on the calendar, because it will be difficult to celebrate even in groups of six people.”

“If we reach 500 cases we’ll have to take more care with the health system,” she warned, but acknowledged that better protocols, better tracking and better drugs are helping to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, but said “it’s necessary to exercise the utmost caution.”

Gómez revealed that the European Medicines Agency report on the Pfizer vaccine is being brought forward to 21 December, which means that the vaccination process will also be brought forward.