Residents of Rafal Vell will be happy to hear that preparations are underway for a new paving and reconditioning project in the area between the Torrent de na Bàrbara, the CEIP Rafal Vell, Carrer de Biniamar and Colegi Sant Josep Obrer.

According to Palma Town Hall the work is being done in response to requests from the Rafal Vell Residents Association and the local school, which had both asked the Consistory to pave the area.

It’s costing around 22,590 euros to create a new four metre wide pavement, install a grate to prevent spillage and improve safety in the area, which is often frequented by children.

The work will begin on December 23 and should be finished by the end of the first week of January.