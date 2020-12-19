There is to be mass screening in Inca, where the cumulative incidence over the past seven days is 345.1 cases per 100,000. This will start on Monday and be at the municipal sports hall - Palau Municipal d'Esports. Everyone over the age of 16 - some 28,000 people - is encouraged to go for a test, which will be an antigen and not a PCR.

The screening will last until December 28 and be every day (including Christmas Day, therefore). The main part of the municipality has been divided into four areas. There are specific days for each area; residents in rural parts can attend any day. There will be ten testing lines plus a further one for PCR tests for anyone who gives a positive antigen result.

President Armengol says that "right now it only makes sense for there to be mass screening in municipalities with high incidence, with high R rates and where outbreaks have not been located". There are not plans for mass screening in all municipalities, only in those where "technical criteria guarantee the effectiveness of these tests".

Inca's mayor, Virgilio Moreno, has called on everyone over the age of 16 to attend the mass screening and "contribute to more effective control of infections" in Inca. He has explained that, if necessary, the testing will continue beyond December 28.