Graphic Designer, Juan Trilla has opened a brand new gallery in Costa de la Pols in central Palma that’s dedicated to Japanese Comic heroes.

"I've been painting on canvas for a couple of years and my work at home has been accumulating, so I had decided to open a gallery," he says.

It’s a daring move in the midst of a pandemic but the 25 year old says he loves bringing characters like Studio Ghibli, Dragon Ball, Naruto and One Piece to life.

“I admire the great classics of Japanese culture and I’m inspired by characters that already exist, like Goku, Totoro, Akira and the characters of Boku.”

A self-taught lover of Japanese pop culture, Trilla gave free rein to his passion for drawing and has already received his first orders via his Twitter account, @trillaros.

Trilla says he also wants to exhibit and sell the work of others from the manga world at his Akira Gallery.