Police are searching for a suspected arsonist after a dozen rubbish containers were set on fire in es Molinar in the early hours of Monday morning.

The 091 Emergencies switchboard received numerous calls from neighbours at around 06:00 and one resident called police to report that several containers had gone up in flames.

The blaze in Carrer de Francisco Femenías was so fierce that an SUV parked in the street was gutted and the facade of nearby building was damaged.

Suspicions

Police say they arrived at the scene of the last blaze just after it started but no-one was nearby and that's led them to believe that the alleged arsonist may live locally. Officers have launched an investigation in the area to try to identify the person or persons responsible.

Emaya workers have removed the charred containers and spent most of Monday cleaning the affected areas and a crane was deployed to remove the SUV.

Convictions

Several arsonists have been jailed in Palma in the last couple of years, including a man who was sentenced to three years in prison just last week for putting a match to an Emaya recycling depot on Carrer Rodríguez de Arias in Palma in May 2020. Two others were sentenced eight and a half years in April last year for burning four rubbish containers in Carrer de Poeta Guillem Colom.