Felantix Town Hall is planning to buy land to build car parks and spend millions on improving the streets in the Municipality.

Several projects including the new school, the athletics track and the car park in Carrer de s'Aigo are already underway and will be completed next year, according to Felanitx Mayor Jaume Monserrat; second Deputy Mayor, Catalina Soler, and Deputy Mayor Joan Aznar.

“All of these projects will be finished as long as there are no unforeseen events or more urgent needs that force them to be shelved,” promised Mayor Monserrat.

The projects include the acquisition of new car parks; a 2.5 million euro investment in street improvements; the purchase of the s'Horta Convent, and continuous lots in Plaza de Cas Concos.

Felanitx Council is also committed to completing the Paseo Joan Estelrich project, the portasses de l’Hospici project, the Son Valls Municipal School project and the beautification of Plaza des Corso and Cala Marçal in Portocolom.

"There are other goals that are expected to be resolved next year, such as the sewerage project in Sa Punta,” said Mayor Monserrat, “but we have yet to assess whether special contributions will be needed or the City Council will assume the cost.”