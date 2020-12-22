Roman Ruins of Pollentia, Alcudia.

Roman Ruins of Pollentia, Alcudia.

16-09-2019Wendy Wighton Urquhart

It’s a cloudy day in Palma with moderate southerly winds, a high of 18 degrees and a low of 9.

Calvia is 19 and overcast all day with a light breeze and an overnight temperature of 11 degrees.

Five day forecast on the Balearic Islands

It’s a dull Wednesday in Santanyi with a high of 18, light-moderate southerly winds and a low of 10 degrees.

Muro is partly sunny, partly cloudy and very windy with a high of 19 degrees falling to 9 after dark.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Son Serra de Marina.

Soller is 17 degrees and very breezy with hazy sunshine and a low of 8.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.