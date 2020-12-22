It’s a cloudy day in Palma with moderate southerly winds, a high of 18 degrees and a low of 9.

Calvia is 19 and overcast all day with a light breeze and an overnight temperature of 11 degrees.

It’s a dull Wednesday in Santanyi with a high of 18, light-moderate southerly winds and a low of 10 degrees.

Muro is partly sunny, partly cloudy and very windy with a high of 19 degrees falling to 9 after dark.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Son Serra de Marina.

Soller is 17 degrees and very breezy with hazy sunshine and a low of 8.