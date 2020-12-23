With the cumulative incidence of cases skyrocketing, the Balearic Islands reported the highest daily number of new positive cases this Wednesday. There are 604 new cases - 183 more than on Tuesday.

The health ministry has not reported new deaths in recent hours, although the care homes have reported two deaths that must be validated by the epidemiology service.

The 604 cases were from 6,644 tests, giving a positive test rate of 9.09%. Although the number of cases is very high, so is the number of tests. The rate was 9.52% on Monday and 8.70% on Tuesday.

Of the 604 cases, 570 are in Mallorca. There are ten in Ibiza, seventeen in Minorca and seven in Formentera.

On hospital wards the total number of patients in the Balearics is down three compared with Tuesday - 287 in Mallorca (one more), eleven in Ibiza (four fewer) and seven in Minorca. In intensive care there are two fewer patients in total - 55, of whom 50 are in Mallorca, three are in Ibiza and two are in Minorca.