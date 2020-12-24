Max.

Max. recent photo.

24-12-2020UCAN

Local Police Officers and Palma City Council have paid tribute to Max, the Police dog who has died aged 15.

Max’s silhouette on Canine Unit Coat of Arms.

Max’s silhouette was used as the coat of arms for the Canine Unit, or UCAN which he served with for 8 years.

He was moved to the Mounted Police facilities in Bellver Forest when he retired last year.

"The dog had a full life in the Police Force and spent his last days with the Mounted Police Family and his canine companion Buddy,” the Palma Authorities revealed in a note.

Max.

Palma City Council and the Department of Citizen Security in particular, expressed their gratitude to Max for his work.

A tree will be planted at the Mounted Police facilities in Bellver Forest in his memory.

