Aemet has issued a yellow alert for coastal conditions in Mallorca on Friday.

The met agency's warning applies to the eastern, northern and western (Tramuntana) coasts and is effective from twelve o'clock midday. Waves up to four metres are being forecast, while force seven winds (near gale) are also expected.

For the whole of Minorca, there is an orange alert from 10am to midnight, Aemet forecasting force eight (gale) winds and waves which could reach between eight and ten metres.

On Boxing Day, Aemet has an orange alert for Minorca and for the northern coast of Mallorca from Pollensa to Capdepera. The warning is yellow for the eastern and western coasts.