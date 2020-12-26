Sunrise in Palma.

Sunrise in Palma.

26-12-2020Humphrey Carter

It’s 14 degrees in Palma and partly sunny, partly cloudy with strong southerly winds, but be warned…it will be bitter cold overnight when the temperature is forecast to plummet to zero!

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in the Can Barbara district of Palma.

Calvia is 16 with plenty of sunshine, 30 kilometre southerly winds and a low of 4 degrees.

There’s winter sun in Santanyi but it’s very blustery and the high of 15 will drop to 2 degrees after dark.

Selva is 14 and sunny with southerly winds gusting at 30 kilometres an hour and a low of 1.

It’s 11 degrees and sun in Valldemossa, with very strong winds and a low of 2.

