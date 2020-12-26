It’s 14 degrees in Palma and partly sunny, partly cloudy with strong southerly winds, but be warned…it will be bitter cold overnight when the temperature is forecast to plummet to zero!

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in the Can Barbara district of Palma.



Calvia is 16 with plenty of sunshine, 30 kilometre southerly winds and a low of 4 degrees.

There’s winter sun in Santanyi but it’s very blustery and the high of 15 will drop to 2 degrees after dark.

Selva is 14 and sunny with southerly winds gusting at 30 kilometres an hour and a low of 1.

It’s 11 degrees and sun in Valldemossa, with very strong winds and a low of 2.