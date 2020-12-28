Alazán & Green Patrol Officers on duty in Palma.

27-12-2020Ultima Hora

Officers from the Alazán branch of the National Police and the Green Patrol of Palma Local Police broke up several illegal parties over Christmas.

12 sanctions were issued against a large group of people who were caught dancing, drinking and smoking inside a hairdresser’s shop in the Son Gotleu neighbourhood of Palma.

Several others, including minors were reported for holding an illegal birthday party in Regalo Street, also in Son Gotleu.

Another 8 people and the owner of a well-known bar in Palma were caught drinking and dancing on the premises and all of them have been sanctioned.

