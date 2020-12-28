Officers from the Alazán branch of the National Police and the Green Patrol of Palma Local Police broke up several illegal parties over Christmas.

12 sanctions were issued against a large group of people who were caught dancing, drinking and smoking inside a hairdresser’s shop in the Son Gotleu neighbourhood of Palma.

Several others, including minors were reported for holding an illegal birthday party in Regalo Street, also in Son Gotleu.

Another 8 people and the owner of a well-known bar in Palma were caught drinking and dancing on the premises and all of them have been sanctioned.