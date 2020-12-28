The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine "is safer and easily adaptable to virus mutations,” according to the General Director of Pfizer in Spain, Sergio Rodríguez

It's based on cutting edge technology, which means the vaccine instructs cells to generate antigens, without the need to inoculate the virus, unlike traditional vaccines in which part of the virus is inoculated so that antibodies are generated.

"No other vaccine has been developed with this technology, which is also safe and effective, as has been shown in the trials carried out to date with 44,000 people around the world,” said Rodríguez.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was developed super fast and Rodríguez says that was due to collaboration between Scientists, Universities, Public Administrations and Regulators, all of whom helped to accelerate the process.

“Part of the success of this vaccine is the high incidence of Covid-19, which allowed trials to be accelerated and production to begin before the vaccine was approved,” he adds.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine also has to be transported under specific conditions.

"It has to be kept at -70ºC because it’s very effective that way and the vaccine is wrapped in special packages with dry ice for at least 30 days," explained Rodríguez.

Every package has a GPS tracker and a temperature control attached to make sure that the conditions are maintained throughout the journey and once the vaccine is taken out of its packaging it can be kept in a normal fridge at a temperature of 2ºC-8ºC for up to 5 days, but if it’s put in the freezer it can last up to 6 months.

"This technology has been developed to make it easier for the vaccine to reach patients during the necessary immunisation period," says Sergio Rodríguez who revealed that the company is continuing to work on trials so that by the first quarter of 2022 the vaccine can be lyophilized, in order to make it easier to transport.