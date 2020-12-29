The Tuesday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 460 new positive cases of coronavirus. Based on 5,111 tests, the test rate is 9%. Of the 460 cases, 403 are in Mallorca, 29 in Minorca, 24 in Ibiza and four in Formentera.

The total number of people to have been infected by coronavirus since the start of the pandemic is 34,459. At present, the regional health service is attending to a total of 7,857 people, 343 of whom are on hospital wards. In Mallorca there are 329 patients, two more than on Monday; there are nine in Ibiza (one more) and five in Minorca (the same as Monday). In intensive care, there is one more patient in Mallorca (76 in all). Ibiza has five ICU patients and Minorca two.

Forty-five more patients have been discharged, while a further 267 have recovered. The ministry has confirmed the deaths of three more people - the total is 462.

At municipality level in Mallorca, the Tuesday figures for active cases of coronavirus show that there have been decreases in 26 of the 53, increases in fifteen and no changes in twelve.

Figures in brackets indicate differences compared with Monday's figures:

Palma 3,560 (-146)

Marratxi 312 (-6)

Inca 262 (-27)

Calvia 238 (no change)

Manacor 220 (+2)

Llucmajor 218 (+6)

Alcudia 183 (no change)

Sa Pobla 160 (-3)

Pollensa 154 (-12)

Soller 111 (-7)

Binissalem 107 (+2)

Santanyi 77 (-3)

Santa Margalida 73 (-4)

Felanitx 70 (+4)

Son Servera 69 (-3)

Andratx 64 (-15)

Alaro 61 (-1)

Lloseta 57 (-17)

Capdepera 55 (-5)

Muro 53 (-3)

Santa Maria 53 (+3)

Sant Joan 48 (+2)

Arta 43 (+4)

Campos 41 (+3)

Bunyola 38 (-1)

Sant Llorenç 35 (+1)

Petra 32 (-4)

Selva 32 (-3)

Consell 31 (-7)

Sencelles 21 (+3)

Algaida 20 (-3)

Llubi 19 (-4)

Montuiri 19 (-2)

Sineu 16 (-1)

Esporles 15 (+2)

Porreres 14 (-1)

Ses Salines 14 (-1)

Valldemossa 13 (-1)

Santa Eugenia 11 (+1)

Ariany 8 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 8 (no change)

Campanet 7 (-1)

Buger 6 (+1)

Costitx 6 (no change)

Deya 6 (+1)

Lloret de Vistalegre 6 (no change)

Vilafranca 6 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 4 (+1)

Banyalbufar 2 (no change)

Estellencs 2 (no change)

Puigpunyent 2 (no change)

Fornalutx 1 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)