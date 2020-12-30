The health ministry's Wednesday figures for coronavirus cases at municipality level in Mallorca indicate increases in 22 municipalities compared with Tuesday's figures. There are decreases in eighteen and no changes in the other thirteen municipalities.

Palma 3,596 (+36)

Marratxi 321 (+9)

Inca 260 (-2)

Calvia 239 (+1)

Llucmajor 226 (+8)

Manacor 225 (+5)

Alcudia 167 (-16)

Sa Pobla 163 (+3)

Pollensa 146 (-8)

Soller 113 (+2)

Binissalem 99 (-8)

Son Servera 77 (+8)

Felanitx 74 (+4)

Santanyi 74 (-3)

Santa Margalida 71 (-2)

Alaro 65 (+4)

Capdepera 57 (+2)

Andratx 55 (-9)

Santa Maria 54 (+1)

Muro 51 (-2)

Sant Joan 50 (+2)

Lloseta 49 (-8)

Campos 42 (+1)

Arta 41 (-2)

Bunyola 39 (+1)

Sant Llorenç 34 (-1)

Selva 33 (-1)

Consell 30 (-1)

Petra 27 (-5)

Sencelles 21 (no change)

Algaida 20 (no change)

Esporles 20 (+5)

Montuiri 19 (no change)

Sineu 18 (+2)

Llubi 17 (-2)

Porreres 16 (+2)

Ses Salines 14 (no change)

Vilafranca 13 (+7)

Valldemossa 11 (-2)

Maria de la Salut 10 (+2)

Santa Eugenia 10 (-1)

Ariany 8 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 7 (+1)

Buger 6 (no change)

Campanet 6 (no change)

Deya 6 (no change)

Costitx 5 (-1)

Mancor de la Vall 4 (no change)

Puigpunyent 3 (+1)

Banyalbufar 2 (no change)

Estellencs 2 (no change)

Fornalutx 1 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)