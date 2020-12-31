According to figures from the Balearic provincial traffic headquarters, there were 33 road accident fatalities in the Balearics between January 1 and December 23. Of the 33, 28 were in Mallorca and the other five were in Ibiza.

The number for the Balearics is down by eight compared with 2019. The decrease is attributed to there having been less traffic during the original state of alarm. In May, for example, there were no fatal accidents. Twenty-five of the 33 were vehicle drivers or motorcyclists. Two were passengers, four were pedestrians and two were cyclists.

The most recent fatal accident was in the early morning of December 23. An 81-year-old driver lost his life when his Mercedes crashed into a wall on the road between Santa Maria and Consell.

The 41 fatalities in 2019 represented the lowest number for ten years with the exception of 2013, when there were 40.