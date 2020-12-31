On Thursday, the Balearic health ministry reported 507 new positive cases of coronavirus. Based on 5,189 tests, the test rate is 9.77%, down from Wednesday when it was over ten per cent (10.64).

On hospital wards, the number of patients in Mallorca is down ten to 311. In Minorca there is just one patients (down four from Wednesday), while in Ibiza the number - twelve - is unchanged. The number of patients in intensive care in the Balearics has fallen by one to 84 - 76 in Mallorca, six in Ibiza and two in Minorca.

Forty-eight more patients have been discharged from hospital, while a further 309 have recovered. A total of 27,102 people have recovered since the start of the pandemic. This figure will be slightly higher, as it is one that comes from a separate government reporting system which does vary to the daily update report. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic, according to this system, is 34,902, whereas the daily report gives 35,603.

The ministry has confirmed four more deaths. The total is 470.