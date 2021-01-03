Dozens of drivers have been issued with fines by the Guardia Civil's Tráfico on Sunday for improper parking in the Tramuntana Mountains.

The Guardia and local police in Escorca and Soller report hundreds of cars heading to the mountains because of the snow, with large crowds gathering at the Ses Barques mirador. They say that traffic congestion got progressively worse during the morning. Cars were being parked incorrectly on both sides of the road.

Because of the snow and the number of vehicles, Tráfico has temporarily closed road access at the mirador and at the Sa Calobra intersection. Emergency teams are appealing to "common sense" and asking people not to go to the area and cause jams and potential risk.