British residents in Spain hoping to return to their homes after spending the holidays in the United Kingdom have been turned back at the airport.
Two airlines have reportedly claimed their proof of residency documents were no longer valid after the end of the Brexit transition period with the EU on 31 December.
It comes amid stricter travel measures due to a new Covid-19 variant which has been blamed for a faster spread of coronavirus the UK.
Spain has banned all travel from Britain except for its nationals and UK citizens with residency rights.
Spanish and British authorities have said a green-coloured certificate of EU citizenship with a foreign national identification number issued by Spain is still valid for British nationals residing in Spain.
But British Airways and Iberia staff have reportedly refused to allow some people to travel to the country over the past two days.
adam / Hace 1 minute
yes. sign of things to come. and from catalonians of all people. hahaha. lots of those Oldies voted for Brexit (no critical thinking skills taught in the UK pre 2000), including my mother in law's entire community in Costa Blanca. You can't write this stuff.
Colin Allcars / Hace 2 minutes
Several of my friends who had plans to buy homes in Spain over the next few years are all looking at alternatives in Bulgaria and Turkey, despite my best attempts to reassure them that these are temporary ‘blips’.
I wonder how many more people are reading about alleged Spanish hostility to the British, and how many are looking to spend their pounds sterling elsewhere?
Mark Badoer / Hace 17 minutes
Of course I didn't mean that. Just wondered what kinda reactions it would generate. In my view, Britain should remain as much part of Europe as it can and vice versa. They are out of the EU, but still a European country and Britain and Europe are inseperable. Especially for "us normal folk". What the politicians decide, is another matter.
Phil / Hace 23 minutes
Mark Badbore spouting rubbish as usual.
James Davis / Hace 33 minutes
this kind of stuff makes me laugh at "globalization".......they're so unorganized.....
Steven / Hace about 2 hours
In fairness to the airlines, it all started when Barcelona immigration turned expats away telling them that the document wasn't valid. As an airline becomes liable if a person is denied entry to a country, and has to cover the costs of return flight, then it makes sense that they would believe this and subsequently stop others boarding later flights. It took the Spanish Embassy in the UK along with Immigration from Madrid to settle it both on the Spanish border and airline guidance.
Zoe / Hace about 2 hours
Well this to me seems the usual mishmash! government says one thing, Airline make their own decision??? what a nonsense. If someone is resident of a country, they pay taxes, they pay social security, they live in that country and should be allowed in no matter what that country is. I have worked as an expat in many countries, never was barred to go back and all I had stamp of residency in my passport. This is airline taking the law into their own hands, shame on them.
Gazza / Hace about 3 hours
@mark. That’s a pretty unfair comment. Just over 50% voted leave, just under 50% voted stay. Was a hell of a referendum to settle with a ‘first past the post’ system. Also should be noted that expatriates were disenfranchised. Scotland voted to stay, N Ireland voted to stay, great swathes of the south voted to stay. I understand the traditional industrial areas voted predominantly to leave, perhaps mistakenly believing this would signal a return of manufacturing...... A referendum was carried out to agree a simple name change for North Macedonia, a two thirds majority was required to carry the vote. For such a massive constitutional change, the UK should have employed a similar set of conditions. Either way, the result is final, but to scoff at holders of residency trying to return to their homes, very harsh and misguided my friend
John Williams / Hace about 3 hours
Mark Badoer - thanks for that sympathetic comment. Assume you don't want Australians or Americans to visit us here either? They, for some inexplicable reason, aren't in the EU either. Don't think anyone employed in the beleaguered tourism or hospitality would agree with your rather strange attitude.
Mark Badoer / Hace about 4 hours
Out means out. Can´t have it both ways. Britain wanted this, so now suffer the consequences.