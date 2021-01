Roads in the central area of the Tramuntana Mountains were all open to traffic on Monday morning.

Over the weekend, roads were affected by accumulation of snow. On Sunday, the MA-10 between kilometres 20 and 45 - Coll de Sa Batalla to the Ses Barques mirador - and the Bunyola-Orient road were closed.

The 112 emergencies service asked people not to make unnecessary journeys into the mountains on Sunday in order to prevent traffic congestion.